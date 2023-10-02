Golf Cart Fatality in Franklin

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcycle and a golf cart collided near Hampton in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon, killing the driver of the golf cart.

Reportedly, a 2007 model Columbia golf cart operated by 84-year-old Robert N. Irwin of Hampton was stopped at the intersection when he apparently failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Corey Spear, also of Hampton. The Spear motorcycle struck the Irwin golf car in the northbound lane of Highway 65. Irwin was pronounced dead on arrival at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton with Spear transported to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.