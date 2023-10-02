Bradley Dean Haugland, age 61, of Forest City, IA passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 6, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor John Heille officiating.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brad Haugland memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685