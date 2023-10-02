Obits
Bradley Dean Haugland
Forest City
Bradley Dean Haugland, age 61, of Forest City, IA passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 6, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor John Heille officiating.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brad Haugland memorial fund in care of the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-585-2685