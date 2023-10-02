Ag Lender Seminars Planned in Northwest and Northeast Iowa

Agricultural lenders will receive useful, research-based information during upcoming Ag Lender Seminars planned in northeast and northwest Iowa.

The Tri-State Ag Lender Seminar is geared toward northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois, and will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Dubuque, 3100 Dodge Street. The event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. and concludes around 3:15 p.m.

The Siouxland Agricultural Lender’s Seminar will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and programing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Triple Box located at 4758 Ironwood Ave., Orange City.

The seminar will offer current information to assist lenders, consultants and farm financial advisers in their portfolio management, which is especially important in this era of continued market variability. Lenders who serve agricultural clients – especially those who work with dairy producers, are encouraged to attend. Topics will include insights on farm succession tools; the risk in agricultural land values; market outlooks for livestock, grains, dairy production; and tips on understanding personalities in agriculture.

“Ag lenders know that price risk management continues to be a major variable for profitability in ag enterprises,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “For that reason, understanding the current market trends and risks is a necessary part of farm management assistance. And considering that one in three U.S. farmers is over the age of 65, there is a real need to understand how to successfully aid clients in succession planning.”

Speakers include:

Legal Tools and Strategies in Farm Succession Planning – staff attorneys with the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State.

Inflation and Its Effect on Ag Profits and Land Values – Chad Hart, agricultural economist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Working with Farmer Personalities – Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Milk Market Update – Leonard Polzin, dairy markets and policy outreach specialist with UW-Madison.

Commodity Market Outlook – Chad Hart, agricultural economist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

At the Dubuque event, Kevin Bernhard will present on “Use of Debt – Curse or Opportunity.”

Registration Details