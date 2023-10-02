4-H Week Celebrates It’s Founding

Head, heart, hands and health are the four principles on which 4-H was founded, and the organization devoted to helping youth develop skills they can use now and throughout their lives is celebrating its founding this week. Emily Saveraid is executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation and she says the program has more than a century of history in our state and it’s still very much alive.

Saveraid says many Iowa 4-H clubs are holding events to celebrate this week.

Saversaid says she’s excited about the future of the program in Iowa.

Learn more by contacting your nearest county I-S-U Extension and Outreach office or by visiting: https://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/.