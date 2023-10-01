Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Supporting our troops and border patrol agents, my support for the\u00a0Community College Agriculture Advancement Act, and my meetings this week. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week! Feenstra Cosponsors Legislation To Maintain...\r\n\r\nWith a potential federal government shutdown just days away, Iowa 4th District Representative Randy Feenstra is cosponsoring legislation he says is necessary to maintain national security. Today (Thursday), Feenstra attached his name to two...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.1380kcim.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSPEAKING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES\r\n\r\nIowa\u2019s electric cooperatives deliver affordable, reliable power to thousands of homes and businesses.\r\n\r\nI had a great conversation with Iowans about the importance of an \u201call-of-the-above\u201d American energy strategy and the harm of the Biden administration\u2019s costly mandates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING HEALTHCARE ACCESS ACROSS IOWA\r\n\r\nI enjoyed meeting with Iowa Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia and her wonderful team.\r\n\r\nWe talked about how we can improve foster care, support home- and community-based healthcare, and work together to support Iowa families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCOMMUNITY COLLEGE AGRICULTURE ADVANCEMENT ACT\r\n\r\nAs the second largest agriculture-producing district in the nation, we must invest in the future of agriculture in the 4th District.\r\n\r\nI appreciate Dr. Kristie Fisher for her leadership at Iowa Valley and highlighting the value of the\u00a0Community College Agriculture Advancement Act\u00a0in her letter to the editor in the Marshalltown Times-Republican.\r\n\r\nRead the full letter below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSupport Feenstra's Community College Agriculture...\r\n\r\nA quality, affordable education equips our students with the tools and knowledge that they need to succeed and make a difference in our communities, our state, our country, and the world - without breaking the bank. As President of Iowa Valley...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.timesrepublican.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTHANKING OUR POLICE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT\r\n\r\nOur police and law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and keep our streets safe. They are real heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation always.\r\n\r\nYou can read my letter of thanks to law enforcement below.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYEAR-ROUND E-15 IS A WIN FOR EVERYONE\r\n\r\nAlong with Iowa\u2019s ethanol producers, I\u2019ve been saying this for years.\r\n\r\nWe must allow E-15 to be sold year-round permanently to lower gas prices for our families, support our farmers, and end our reliance on foreign countries like China for our energy needs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGasBuddy: Year-round E15 can help lower prices -...\r\n\r\nA fuel market expert says permanent year-round sales of E15 could help reduce gas prices across the country. Patrick De Haan is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Just kind of giving the market assurance that is now a product that can be...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nbrownfieldagnews.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS\r\n\r\nIt was great to speak with the Iowa Association of School Boards to discuss how we can address issues facing schools throughout Iowa.\r\n\r\nI will always support efforts to give our next generation the quality education they deserve and the best opportunities for success.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBRINGING VOICES FROM THE 4th DISTRICT TO THE HALLS OF CONGRESS\r\n\r\nServing on\u00a0the House Agriculture Committee, I\u2019m working to ensure the priorities of Iowa agriculture are included in the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nI especially appreciate Marty Chitty \u2014 who serves on my Agriculture Advisory Board \u2014 for emphasizing the importance of rural development programs and high-speed broadband for our communities.\r\n\r\nRead his letter below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLetter to the Editor: Chitty (9\/22\/23)\r\n\r\nTo the Editor:\r\n\r\nRead more\r\ncarrollspaper.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nATTENTION MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP FOR THE CONGRESSIONAL APP CHALLENGE!\r\n\r\nI encourage every middle school and high school student in the 4th\u00a0Congressional District to participate in this challenge and showcase their coding abilities.\r\n\r\nYou can find more information about this year's program below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSTUDENT REGISTRATION -\r\n\r\nRegistration for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge is now open! Students can register for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge and start coding their apps for 2023 using the link below. The competition deadline is November 1st, 2023 at 12:00...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.congressionalappchallen...\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: EAST ELEMENTARY NAMED A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL\r\n\r\nThis is a well-deserved recognition and a true testament to the hard work of East Elementary students and faculty.\r\n\r\nA high-quality education unlocks incredible opportunities for our kids, and Sheldon is showing the nation how it\u2019s done.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSheldon's East Elementary Named A National Blue Ribbon...\r\n\r\nSheldon, Iowa -- The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including one here in Sheldon and four others in Iowa. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkiwaradio.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: SECURING PERMANENT TAX CUTS FOR IOWA'S SMALL BUSINESSES\r\n\r\nOver the last three years, I\u2019ve made 226 trips to farms, schools, police departments, workforce training centers, cooperatives, ethanol plants, and food pantries on my biannual 36 County Tour. During my travels, I\u2019ve also had the opportunity to tour businesses large and small and visit many beautiful main streets in towns of less than 300 people and cities of over 10,000.\r\n\r\nHowever, thanks to the Biden administration\u2019s reckless spending policies and burdensome regulations, our small businesses are struggling in today\u2019s economy.\r\n\r\nThat's why I recently helped introduce the\u00a0Main Street Tax Certainty Act, which\u00a0would permanently allow Iowa small businesses to deduct 20% of their qualified business income from their federal taxes.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Securing Permanent Tax Cuts for Iowa's ...\r\n\r\nOver the last three years, I've made 226 trips to farms, schools, businesses, police departments, workforce training centers, cooperatives, ethanol plants, and food pantries on my biannual 36 County Tour.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWould you consider purchasing an electric vehicle?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Are you worried about our $33-trillion national debt?\r\n\r\nYes - 81%\r\n\r\nNo - 15%\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 4%\r\n\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress