NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 seconds agoLast Updated: September 29, 2023
In this week’s roundup: Supporting our troops and border patrol agents, my support for the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act, and my meetings this week. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
SUPPORTING OUR TROOPS AND BORDER PATROL AGENTS
Our troops and border patrol agents make incredible sacrifices to defend our country and protect our families from drug traffickers and terrorists.
It’s only right that they receive their full pay —uninterrupted — in the event of a government shutdown.
Rep. Feenstra Cosponsors Legislation To Maintain…

With a potential federal government shutdown just days away, Iowa 4th District Representative Randy Feenstra is cosponsoring legislation he says is necessary to maintain national security. Today (Thursday), Feenstra attached his name to two…

Read more
www.1380kcim.com
SPEAKING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES
Iowa’s electric cooperatives deliver affordable, reliable power to thousands of homes and businesses.
I had a great conversation with Iowans about the importance of an “all-of-the-above” American energy strategy and the harm of the Biden administration’s costly mandates.
SUPPORTING HEALTHCARE ACCESS ACROSS IOWA
I enjoyed meeting with Iowa Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia and her wonderful team.
We talked about how we can improve foster care, support home- and community-based healthcare, and work together to support Iowa families.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE AGRICULTURE ADVANCEMENT ACT
As the second largest agriculture-producing district in the nation, we must invest in the future of agriculture in the 4th District.
I appreciate Dr. Kristie Fisher for her leadership at Iowa Valley and highlighting the value of the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act in her letter to the editor in the Marshalltown Times-Republican.
Read the full letter below!
Support Feenstra’s Community College Agriculture…

A quality, affordable education equips our students with the tools and knowledge that they need to succeed and make a difference in our communities, our state, our country, and the world – without breaking the bank. As President of Iowa Valley…

Read more
www.timesrepublican.com
THANKING OUR POLICE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT
Our police and law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and keep our streets safe. They are real heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation always.
You can read my letter of thanks to law enforcement below.
YEAR-ROUND E-15 IS A WIN FOR EVERYONE
Along with Iowa’s ethanol producers, I’ve been saying this for years.
We must allow E-15 to be sold year-round permanently to lower gas prices for our families, support our farmers, and end our reliance on foreign countries like China for our energy needs.
GasBuddy: Year-round E15 can help lower prices -…

A fuel market expert says permanent year-round sales of E15 could help reduce gas prices across the country. Patrick De Haan is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Just kind of giving the market assurance that is now a product that can be…

Read more
brownfieldagnews.com
MEETING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS
It was great to speak with the Iowa Association of School Boards to discuss how we can address issues facing schools throughout Iowa.
I will always support efforts to give our next generation the quality education they deserve and the best opportunities for success.
BRINGING VOICES FROM THE 4th DISTRICT TO THE HALLS OF CONGRESS
Serving on the House Agriculture Committee, I’m working to ensure the priorities of Iowa agriculture are included in the Farm Bill.
I especially appreciate Marty Chitty — who serves on my Agriculture Advisory Board — for emphasizing the importance of rural development programs and high-speed broadband for our communities.
Read his letter below!
Letter to the Editor: Chitty (9/22/23)

To the Editor:

Read more
carrollspaper.com
ATTENTION MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: DON’T FORGET TO SIGN UP FOR THE CONGRESSIONAL APP CHALLENGE!
I encourage every middle school and high school student in the 4th Congressional District to participate in this challenge and showcase their coding abilities.
You can find more information about this year’s program below!
STUDENT REGISTRATION –

Registration for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge is now open! Students can register for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge and start coding their apps for 2023 using the link below. The competition deadline is November 1st, 2023 at 12:00…

Read more
www.congressionalappchallen…
ONE LAST THING: EAST ELEMENTARY NAMED A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL
This is a well-deserved recognition and a true testament to the hard work of East Elementary students and faculty.
A high-quality education unlocks incredible opportunities for our kids, and Sheldon is showing the nation how it’s done.
Sheldon’s East Elementary Named A National Blue Ribbon…

Sheldon, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including one here in Sheldon and four others in Iowa. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or…

Read more
kiwaradio.com
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: SECURING PERMANENT TAX CUTS FOR IOWA’S SMALL BUSINESSES
Over the last three years, I’ve made 226 trips to farms, schools, police departments, workforce training centers, cooperatives, ethanol plants, and food pantries on my biannual 36 County Tour. During my travels, I’ve also had the opportunity to tour businesses large and small and visit many beautiful main streets in towns of less than 300 people and cities of over 10,000.
However, thanks to the Biden administration’s reckless spending policies and burdensome regulations, our small businesses are struggling in today’s economy.
That’s why I recently helped introduce the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, which would permanently allow Iowa small businesses to deduct 20% of their qualified business income from their federal taxes.
Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Securing Permanent Tax Cuts for Iowa’s …

Over the last three years, I’ve made 226 trips to farms, schools, businesses, police departments, workforce training centers, cooperatives, ethanol plants, and food pantries on my biannual 36 County Tour.

Read more
feenstra.house.gov
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Would you consider purchasing an electric vehicle?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Are you worried about our $33-trillion national debt?
Yes – 81%
No – 15%
Unsure/Indifferent – 4%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 seconds agoLast Updated: September 29, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button