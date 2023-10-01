Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

COMMUNITY COLLEGE AGRICULTURE ADVANCEMENT ACT As the second largest agriculture-producing district in the nation, we must invest in the future of agriculture in the 4th District. I appreciate Dr. Kristie Fisher for her leadership at Iowa Valley and highlighting the value of the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act in her letter to the editor in the Marshalltown Times-Republican. Read the full letter below! Support Feenstra’s Community College Agriculture… A quality, affordable education equips our students with the tools and knowledge that they need to succeed and make a difference in our communities, our state, our country, and the world – without breaking the bank. As President of Iowa Valley… Read more

THANKING OUR POLICE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT Our police and law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and keep our streets safe. They are real heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation always. YEAR-ROUND E-15 IS A WIN FOR EVERYONE Along with Iowa's ethanol producers, I've been saying this for years. We must allow E-15 to be sold year-round permanently to lower gas prices for our families, support our farmers, and end our reliance on foreign countries like China for our energy needs. GasBuddy: Year-round E15 can help lower prices -… A fuel market expert says permanent year-round sales of E15 could help reduce gas prices across the country. Patrick De Haan is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Just kind of giving the market assurance that is now a product that can be…

