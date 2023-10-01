Secret Iowa Destinations Highlighted in a New Book

What is there to see in Iowa? Plenty! A new book by a central Iowa woman offers dozens of entertaining options, including the world’s largest popcorn ball, the biggest bull, the most crooked street and the smallest church. Megan Bannister’s book is called, “Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.”

Originally from the Chicago area, Bannister moved to Iowa 14 years ago for school and says discovered she loved it and never left. And why would she? After all, the state boasts destinations like the future birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk, the only remaining Frank Lloyd Wright-designed hotel in the world, and the world’s largest strawberry.

The book is filled with suggestions for fun road trips that are strewn across the entire state, from the familiar and famous Field of Dreams in Dyersville to the lesser-known Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge in Columbus Junction.

Bannister lives in Des Moines and this is her second book, following “Iowa Supper Clubs.” The author is holding book signings and presentations in the coming weeks in: Windsor Heights, Muscatine, Cedar Falls, Van Horne, Marion, Bedford and Oskaloosa.

Author: OlioInIowa.com

Book: https://www.reedypress.com/shop/secret-iowa-a-guide-to-the-weird-wonderful-and-obscure/