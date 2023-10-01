A Warmer Winter is Forecast for the Area

The calendar says fall but the thermometer says summer. Forecasters say much of Iowa’s southern half will see near-record high temperatures in the low 90s today. State climatologist Justin Glisan says it could be the start of a trend as the El Nino pattern is setting up, which may mean Iowans will be facing a warmer-than-normal winter ahead.

Glisan says it’s still too early to predict how much precipitation may fall in the winter ahead, including rain, freezing rain and snow.

While traditional calendars have winter starting on December 21st this year, the climatological winter Glisan referred to is from December 1st through the end of February.