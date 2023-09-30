Wright County Election Slate is Released

The Wright County elections will take place on November 7th. While there is a push for change in government, there is a lack of interested individuals who are running for seats in city and school elections.

In Belmond, Frank Beminio is the incumbent and lone candidate for mayor and Alan Mattison is the candidate for city council. He too is the incumbent and lone candidate for the two-year term seat. Meanwhile, incumbents Kyle Tulp and Jaime Duran are running for their four-year term seats on the city council.

In Rowan, Mayor Leanna Groom is running for her seat by herself while both Mark Bruns and Heather Baumgartner have no competition for their two city council seats.

In Goodell, Barb Schaefer is running for mayor and Alan Pralle is running for one of two open city council seats. The other seat has no candidate.

In Klemme, no one has filed for mayor while incumbent Tim Jergenson and first-time candidate Nichole Winters are running for the two available city council seats.

Meservey doesn’t have any candidates running for either mayor or the three open city council seats.

Alexander has no mayoral candidate and the three seats on the city council have three incumbents running for them. They are Courtney Noelting, Kim Larsen, and Christian Larsen.

The school board elections in the Belmond-Klemme Community School District feature the only contested election in the county. Marc Schlicting was previously appointed to his present position on the board. Now that at-large seat is up for election and he will run against Michelle Murphy. Meanwhile Incumbent Ryan Meyer is running uncontested for the District 1 seat. Incumbent Jim Swenson is running for the District 3 seat unopposed. Both the District 2 and District 5 seats have no candidates running for the seat.