Fundraiser for Firefighter Who Needs Kidney Transplant Hauls in $10K

More than $10,000 was raised for an ailing firefighter at this week’s benefit meal in the Wright County community of Eagle Grove. Fire chief Tom Peterson says 21-year-old firefighter Lance Hennigar is having an expensive, major surgery next month and the department decided to hold a fundraiser.

Hennigar’s kidney transplant operation is scheduled for October 10th at University Hospitals in Iowa City. He only has one functioning kidney and his mother already donated one of hers to her son. It could take six months to a year for Hennigar to heal. The 21-year-old has Vater syndrome which affects several parts of the body. Those who would like to contribute to the Lance Hennigar Fund can mail donations to the Eagle Grove Fire Department.