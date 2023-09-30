Ag Roundup for the Final Week of September

The average price received by farmers for corn during August 2023 in Iowa was $5.77 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 56 cents below the July price and $1.63 below August 2022.

The August 2023 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $14.10 per bushel, was 60 cents below the July price and $1.20 below the August 2022 price.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $161.00 per ton in August. This was $10.00 below the July price but $14.00 above the August 2022 price. The August 2023 alfalfa hay price, at $167.00, was $13.00 below the previous month but $16.00 above August 2022. The average price received for other hay during August was $140.00 per ton. This was $17.00 below the July price but $10.00 above August last year. The average price for milk was $19.20 per cwt, $4.40 above the July price but $2.80 below August 2022.

Oat production was estimated at 7.60 million bushels, up 138% from last year, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service — Small Grains 2023 Summary. Oats planted, at 190,000 acres, was up 46% from last year.

Harvested area for grain was 95,000 acres, up 138% from the harvested acres in 2022. Oat yield, at 80.0 bushels per acre, was unchanged from last year.

Corn stored in all positions in Iowa on September 1, 2023, totaled 277 million bushels, up 8% from September 1, 2022, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Grain Stocks report.

Of the total stocks, 40 percent were stored on-farm. The June-August 2023 indicated disappearance totaled 509 million bushels, 8 percent below the 557 million bushels from the same quarter the previous year.

Soybeans stored in all positions in Iowa on September 1, 2023, totaled 47.6 million bushels, down 8% from September 1, 2022. Of the total stocks, 25% were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2023 was 95.2 million bushels, 39% below the 156 million bushels from the same quarter the previous year.