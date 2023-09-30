Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Summer-Like October Fishing Weekend

Get $50.00 off your mid-week stay with Promo Code: Fall50

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Water clarity is roughly 10 inches. Water levels are 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from boat in 2-6 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more fish. Try fishing near the rock piles and along shore during evenings.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in deeper habitat. Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around woody or rocky structure along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water or isolated vegetation and structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water, particularly along the edge of the channel. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Most fish are 3-6 pounds. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing the dredge cuts with crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Expect shore fishing to pick, especially in mornings and evenings. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s in most area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water levels are near a foot low on Clear Lake. Water temperature are in the upper 60s. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappie in the dredge cuts and artificial vegetation beds on the main lake. Check the Fishing Atlas to help you find the two artificial vegetation beds. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite is improving, especially near and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good: Drift and cast live bait and small jigs. Drifting is a good technique to find schools of fish.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along shore.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Lake levels are low; use caution launching and loading boats. Bluegill – Good: Drift fish live bait across the mid-lake basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs and live bait.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over or off weed lines.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. You may have to move out deeper to find edges of weed lines. Water levels are 6 inches below crest. Black Bullhead – Good: Anglers have been successful when fishing the north grade. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm from the docks. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Angler have been successful with slip bobbers off points and pulling spinners over vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair: Larger fish have been more difficult to find.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Bass topwater bite has been good. Water levels are 2 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Water temperatures are dropping fast with the colder nights. Area water temperatures are in the upper to mid-60s. Most area water levels are a couple inches below crest. Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. Slowly trolling over weed beds in around 15 feet of water has been working for a handful of species. Many weed beds are starting to die back as water temperatures decrease. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, or chicken liver. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies below dams. Use a hook tipped with a ring worm, twister tail, or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try worms or minnows on a bladed jig with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom of deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are low, but fishable. Trout stream stocking continues on all steams as scheduled, even though some are not announced. All trout stream stockings will be unannounced starting Oct.1 through the end of October. Brook Trout – Fair: The best brook trout streams are heavily vegetated, making fishing difficult. Try dabbling a fly through the narrow unvegetated runs or find deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Good: Recent rain clouded up many streams, creating an uptick in brown trout activity. They also flushed a good amount of new critters into the water. Anglers may have to be more stealthy when approaching streams. A variety of terrestrial insect patterns will work, especially crickets, ants, and grasshoppers. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish if returning to water.

Lake Hendricks

Fish activity is increasing as water temperatures cool. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie in deeper water. Use a small jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinner bait. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near woody structure. Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver near the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the edge of vegetation or use a jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in the evening.

Lake Meyer

Fish are more active with cooler water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber along rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a spinner or crankbait along the edge of vegetation in the evening.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are up about 1/2 feet, but remain low. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Use a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait through deeper holes or near rock ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low with minimal change in depth. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find fish near drop-offs, eddies, and rock ledges with a spinner or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a crankbait or jig tipped tipped with enough weight to get toward the bottom in deeper holes.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are cooling. Clarity should improve with cooler temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs tipped with crappie nibbles off jetties. Also try trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills off jetties or along rocky shoreline. Try tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the lake bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures. Use crankbaits toward evening.

Water levels on area rivers and streams remain low, even with recent rainfall. Temperatures in the low 80s to 60s though the weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching panfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching panfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers report increased catches of walleye, smallmouth bass, and crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in the impoundments above the low-head dams. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish and largemouth bass. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast topwater or spinnerbaits in the morning and evening.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits.

South Prairie Lake

Recent DNR netting surveys reveal catches of nice crappie and bluegill size structures. Black Crappie – No Report: Drift a crappie minnow under a slip bobber to find crappie on this small lake. Bluegill – No Report: Drift a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber to find bluegill on this small lake.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits.

Interior river levels remain low. Walleye and smallmouth bass fishing should improve with the arrival of fall. Lakes in and around Black Hawk County are providing catches of panfish and largemouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition; catchable stockings will continue throughout the rest of this week. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.4 feet at Lansing and is expected to gradually drop off. Water temperatures is near 68 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp is extremely shallow. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in rough sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along vegetation edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is up nearly two feet to 613.9 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to slowly fall. Water temperature is 71 degrees at Lock & Dam 9 in Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 5.5 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to gradually fall. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Construction of ramp extensions at the Guttenberg city ramp is expected to begin in late September. Expect temporary delays and closures of several lanes. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River water levels remain low, but recent rain has caused a temporary rise in water level. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Some weeds are coming down the channel. The bite was slow during last week’s front, but fishing is picking up with the much needed rise in water level.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is low and rising at 5.7 feet at Lock and Dam 11 at Dubuque and 8.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 69 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if you are not getting fish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use trot lines baited with live green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Good: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: As we move into the fall season, largemouth bass fishing will improve as they start feeding heavily on bass. Northern Pike – Fair: Fishing for pike should pick up in the cooler weather. Use gaudy white spinners. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Walleye – Slow: Most anglers are pulling or throwing crankbaits at higher speeds to start the bite. Catch has been up and down like walleye angling tends to be. White Bass – Good: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is low but rising at near 5.7 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps; it is very easy to back off the Bellevue City Boat Ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Some nice crappies are being caught out of the sluggish deeper side channels. Usually anglers are targeting wood piles in the river using small minnows. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead anglers have switched to trot lines baited with green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics along vegetation lines. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The kids fishing pond is unfishable as the vegetation has taken hold. The pond will be restocked late October with trout when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Walleye – Slow: Some walleyes are being picked up on wing-dams; catch has been sporadic. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is rising at near 4.4 feet, 9.7 feet at Camanche, and 4.6 feet at LeClaire. Levels are predicted to be stable all week. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are targeting crappies in side channels near fallen trees. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish can still be caught; many anglers are moving away from fishing for them. Look for current areas below 8 feet; use cut shad. Freshwater Drum – Good: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Bite for pike should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinnerbaits Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Walleye – Slow: Fishing has been up and down for walleyes; try pitching jigs in current seams. White Bass – Good: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines; lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is rising at near 5.0 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 72 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines in water less than 8 feet deep. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass and hybrids.

A much needed bump in the river this week, but water levels are still extremely low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are in the lower 70s. Good fishing continues throughout the district; it’s a perfect time to get on the water. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 4.24 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 5.4 feet by Saturday. Fishing is being reported as slow. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Try dip bait, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for largemouth bass around brush piles and snags along main channel and side channels. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With low water, look for fish towards the ends of wing-dams. Try three-way rigs with crawlers or cast crankbaits. We have not received any reports of fishing below the dam for walleyes yet. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Use minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 3.25 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 10.1 feet over the weekend. Fishing is being reported as slow. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Use dip baits, nightcrawlers, or cut shad. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water levels, look for fish on the ends of the wing-dams. Try three-way rigs with crawlers or cast crankbaits. We have not received any reports for walleye fishing below the dam yet. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 2.98 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 4.1 feet over the weekend. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags in side channels and along the main channel. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Use dip baits, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water conditions, look for fish towards the ends of the wing-dams. Use three-way rigs with nightcrawlers or cast crankbaits. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports below the dam for walleyes yet. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 1.22 feet and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 2.1 feet by early next week. River stage at Fort Madison is 525.46 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Try dip bait, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water levels, look for fish towards the ends of the wing-dams. Use three-way rigs with crawlers or cast crankbaits. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes below the dam yet. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in brush piles along backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

River stages have been rising this week. Main channel water temperature is around 73 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Fishing is being reported as slow.If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water cooled a little the first part of this week, but looks to warm back up by the end of this week. Black Crappie – Slow: A few anglers picked up crappies nearer shore, but even those were next to the drop-offs. The rest of the crappies remained scattered n the trees down at 6 feet deep. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill remain in the trees down 5 or 6 feet from the surface. Use worm and bobber. They may come in shallower with the overcast the next few days. Maybe the overcast the next few days will let them come in shallower. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are out in deeper water. A few of the smaller bass came in shallow to feed, but they didn’t stray too far from the deeper water.

Lake Belva Deer

The water temperature cooled during the first three days of the week, but will soon go back into the upper 70s. Bluegill – Slow: The water cooled off a little earlier this week, but bluegills remained out in deeper water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing slowed a bit with the changing weather patterns. Look for catfish around the ends of the jetties. Try drifting baits just over the tops of the rock on top of the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Not much has changed. Smaller 12- to 15iinch fish are hanging around the shorelines that drop off into deeper water; most of the rest remain in deeper water.

Lake Darling

Earlier this week, water temperature was 72 degrees in the morning. The return of warmer weather has it back into the mid- to upper 70s by the afternoon. Black Crappie – Slow: Finding a few crappies around the brush piles in 6-7 feet of water; most remain in deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Despite a couple days of cooler weather, bluegills are staying out in 4 to 5 feet of water or deeper. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Some of the smaller 2 to 3 pound bass have come in to the shorelines nearest the deep water drop-offs; most are staying out around the habitat in 7-9 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake

The coontail weed beds are starting to get tall and thick enough to attract some fish. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Slow: No sign of crappies leaving the deeper open water to come in for their “autumn feed.” Most are staying out in 10-12 feet of water in scattered smaller schools. Bluegill – Fair: There are still decent numbers of bluegills in 3 to 4 feet of water; many have retreated back out into a little deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up 1-2 pound bass in shallower water habitats; not many of the bigger bass are coming into the shallow waters to feed.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 683.0 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Use bright jigs or minnows over brush or along rock bluffs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try trolling cut bait in the channel. Reports that bluegills or green sunfish have been better than shad due to the abundance of shad in the lake.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Many 2-4 pound fish were caught this week.

Grundy County Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized fish are being reported; use small worms.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Minnows work best. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms under bobbers near the shoreline. Some bigger fish are out deeper. Channel Catfish – Good: Evening bite is best; use stink bait and worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try squarebill crankbaits and plastics.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is off; any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock/wood or topwaters in the morning or evening. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or crawler harness in 7-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: There is some surface activity at sunrise/sunset; look for suspended fish during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The water is reported as clear and around 70 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish in deeper water or over deeper brush. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower water. Lots of smaller fish with bigger fish mixed in. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or soft plastics. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet of water.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water. Walleye – Good: Use jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles. Bluegills should start to move to shallower water as the water temperatures cool. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs around submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties. Try topwater lures early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.28 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview and Island View campgrounds will close on October 2nd. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with windblown shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Target submerged habitat using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies through October slowly trolling or drifting panfish plastics in arms off the main lake. Some of these include the South Overlook arm, Campetine Creek arm, and the Teter Creek arm.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll open water areas to catch 9-inch black crappies. Sorting will be needed; there is a good year class of 6-inch fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing was good this week in the campground arm of the lake. Use a slow presentation with small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass around the road bed.

Orient Lake

Water clarity is poor, but will improve as we head towards the fall season. Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality fall fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity will improve as water temperatures drop. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers report catching black crappie around the tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Bluegill – Slow: Try nightcrawlers under a bobber along cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished near creek channels or main lake rocky points to catch black crappie up to 10.5-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is currently 8 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along creek channels in the flooded timber to catch black crappie up to 10 inches.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the low to mid-70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.