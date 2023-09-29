Silent Night in Algona Wins Two ‘Red Letter’ Awards

A film that tells the story of German soldiers who spent Christmas at a POW camp in Algona back in 1944 has won the top movie of the year award from a faith-based entertainment and arts society. “Silent Night in Algona” was nominated for six of the group’s first-ever “Red Letter” awards. Donna Kitzinger, a local spokesperson for the film’s producers, attended the ceremony in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Silent Night in Algona won the Red Letter award for Best Picture and D.J. Perry won the Best Writer award for the screenplay.

The film will be released on DVD and streaming platforms on December 1st.