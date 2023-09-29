AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews

Red Cross Looking for Local Blood Donors

September 28, 2023

The American Red Cross continues to need more blood donations from local residents. Red Cross Divisional Chief Medical Officer, Baia Lasky, says there’s been a nearly 25% drop in its national blood supply since August.

Doctor Lasky says the start of school and other fall activities have kept people busy and away from donating.

Lasky says natural disasters also impact donations.

She encourages everyone to consider donating.

You can find out more about donating blood at RedCross.org.

