“If This Barn Could Talk” Presentation at the Heartland Museum

Heartland Museum is hosting a presentation by Rich Tyler, entitled “If This Barn Could Talk” on Saturday, September 30 at 1:30 pm. This is a free presentation and is supported by a mini grant received from Humanities Iowa.

Rich Tyler is from Iowa City and is a Professor in the Departments of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery and Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Iowa. His presentation includes why we should care about old barns today and other questions that will be discussed as the history and current importance of barns are explored.

Light refreshments will be served. Heartland Museum is open Saturdays in September, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm (last admission is 2:00 pm). Tours can be arranged for other times by making an appointment. Call (515) 602-6000 for more information. Heartland is located at 119 9th St. SW in Clarion. The views and opinions expressed by this program do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities Iowa.