Grassley Statement on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today released a statement regarding the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“Dianne Feinstein did an outstanding job in the U.S. Senate representing the people of California. I worked closely with her as a member of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control and the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the time I was Judiciary chairman and she was the ranking Democrat we had a wonderful working relationship. She was a true public servant. Barbara and I send our condolences and prayers to the Feinstein family.”