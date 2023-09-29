Ernst Statement on Dianne Feinstein’s Legacy

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement honoring the life of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who passed away at the age of 90.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein’s life of service blazed a trail for women in politics and the future of girls across the nation. Despite our differences, I was proud to partner with her to help expose the true origins of COVID-19 and support women from abuse. Through her fearless leadership, we were able to modernize the Violence Against Women Act together to protect women from sexual assault and domestic violence and provide them with resources to overcome immense trauma. Dianne will be missed; she leaves behind an incredible legacy of bipartisanship. May God bless her family during this difficult time.”

Background:

Ernst and Feinstein worked together to modernize and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which was signed into law, and to unearth the true origins of COVID-19 through their bipartisan National Task Force on the COVID-19 Pandemic Act.