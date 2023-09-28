Robert Meleney, 76, of Bellevue, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, September 27 2023 at Eastern Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Bellevue, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

