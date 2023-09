Victor Rivera Jr. of Forest City pled guilty to “Burglary in the 2nd Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest City Police Department on April 7, 2022.

Rivera was sentenced to an indeterminate term, not to exceed ten (10) years in prison. Rivera was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,370.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended.