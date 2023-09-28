Largent Sentenced on Fraudulent Practice Charges

Amanda Largent of Forest City was granted a deferred judgment for “Fraudulent Practice in the 1st Degree – Alter/Make False Entry, $10,000+,” a class C felony, and “Theft in the 1st Degree – General $10,000+,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department.

Largent will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years. Largent was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,370.00 for each count, applicable surcharges, and court costs; civil penalties are suspended.