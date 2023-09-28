Feenstra Backs Legislation to Fully Pay Our Troops and Border Patrol Agents in Event of Government Shutdown

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) cosponsored two pieces of legislation – the Pay Our Troops Act and the Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act – to ensure that our troops and border patrol agents receive their full compensation uninterrupted in the event of a government shutdown.

“Our troops and border patrol agents make incredible sacrifices to defend our country and protect our families from drug traffickers, criminals, terrorists, and other bad actors. It is only right that they receive their full pay – uninterrupted – in the event of a government shutdown,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I’m proud to work with my colleagues to introduce two bills that honor our promise to our men and women in uniform. As an unwavering advocate for our military and our border patrol agents, I will always support those brave Americans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms and keep us safe.”

The Pay Our Troops Act would appropriate funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to pay American servicemembers once appropriations through the Department of Defense lapse.

The Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act would appropriate funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to pay U.S. border patrol and customs agents once appropriations through the Department of Homeland Security lapse.

You can find legislative text for the Pay Our Troops Act HERE and the Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act HERE.