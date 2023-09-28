Area Gas Prices Remain Stable

Area gas prices have appeared to level off for the moment in the area with prices averaging around $3.68 per gallon. Statewide, the average is around $3.70 per gallon. One month ago, the average price was 9.9 cents lower than today. It was also 8.3 cents lower a year ago.

The area is near the statewide average per gallon but prices range depending on where you live. The least expensive gas is $3.25 a gallon while the most expensive gas is in the Quad Cities at $4.39 a gallon.

With expected cuts in domestic drilling imposed by Washington, and production cuts abroad, prices are expected to rise at or near the holiday season.