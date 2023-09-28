Area Deals with a Slight Increase in Meth Dealing Cases

Area law enforcement regularly deals with meth dealing and possession investigations. Some of these cases involve transactions near schools, in homes, or near businesses. Recently, investigations have been conducted in Lake Mills, Forest City, and Mason City.

In Mason City Richard Latham was arrested for allegedly selling and distributing methamphetamine to a prospective 15-year buyer on 10th Avenue in Mason City within 1,000 feet of a nearby school. The alleged incident took place on November 11, 2022. He has plead not guilty and will go to trial on November 28th.

In Forest City, Brian Urbatsch stands accused of conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state that he admitted to purchasing an ounce of meth once a month and then selling the drug between 2020 and 2021 from his home on 190th Avenue. His arrest took place in August and he will go to trial on December 6th.

Shannon Miller of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 16, 2023.

Miller was sentenced to two days in jail, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and follow through all recommended treatment. Miller was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Clifford Mather of Cedar Rapids pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Methamphetamine,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 5th.

Mather was sentenced to two days in jail. Mather was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Mather has to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through all treatment recommendations.