Secretary Pate and Auditor Advisory Group Urge Iowans to Turn to Trusted Sources for Election Information

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his Auditor Advisory Group are once again working together to serve as trusted sources for information leading into the 2023 City-School Election. Together, the election officials are preparing to dispel election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the election this November and are urging Iowans to turn to trusted sources for election information.

There has been an alarming increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections across the country despite there being no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems. Secretary Pate and the county auditors also stand united in their support of the bipartisan teams of poll workers that will work at voting sites this November.

Iowa is ranked third in the nation for election administration, and Secretary Pate and the Auditor Advisory Group are sending a message that Iowans can be assured elections in the state are some of the safest and securest in the country.

There are multiple steps taken to ensure election integrity:

Iowans vote on paper ballots.

Public testing of voting equipment occurs before each election.

Post-election audits are conducted in all 99 counties.

Collaboration around cybersecurity protections with agencies like the Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Voter ID instituted at the polls and on absentee ballot requests.

Secretary Pate stated:

Secretary Pate’s office has also developed an Election Security in Iowa webpage to counter misinformation and disinformation. It includes a Myth vs. Fact section, a detailed breakdown of the many security measures Iowa has put in place to protect elections, and a five-minute video that details how ballots and election equipment are maintained.

The members of Secretary Pate’s Auditor Advisory Group and the county each represents include: