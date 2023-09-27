Jack William Henry, 86, of Eagle Grove, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home in Eagle Grove, Iowa.

Funeral services for Jack Henry will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 615 South West 2nd Street, in Eagle Grove, with Pastor Jason Cooper officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 1, 2023 Bower Masonic Lodge #464, 1298 South Commercial Avenue in Eagle Grove, Iowa. Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday following the visitation at the Lodge.

