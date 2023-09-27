Area Roads Becoming Popular Deer Crossing Sites

It’s the time of year where you are more likely to encounter a deer out on area roadways. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says the earlier sunsets are a trigger for deer.

Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth, it’s biological.

He says the chase often leads deer across a roadway without warning and that’s why you have to be alert. The corn harvest is ahead of normal this year which also impacts deer movement.

He says the deer will move into wooded areas and waterways to seek refuge as the corn comes down. Daylight savings time is coming up which will be another adjustment for drivers and for deer.

Coffee says dawn and dusk are the most active times for deer, and the best way to avoid a collision is to be more cautious at those times.

Coffee says the “Don’t Veer for Deer” slogan is still important as you can create more problems by trying to swerve around a deer instead of hitting it.