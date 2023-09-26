BusinessNews

Winnebago Unveils New M Series at Open House

 Winnebago®, the flagship brand of outdoor  lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., is showcasing its exceptional lineup  of motorhomes and towables, including the new M Series, at the RV industry’s premier Open  House event, September 25-28 in Elkhart, Indiana. 

“For RVers that simply want to camp and enjoy the outdoors, the M Series is the perfect  towable,” said Adam Christoffersen, general manager in Winnebago’s towables division. “Based  off the success of our current Micro Minnie, the M Series offers the same quality build and  innovative floorplans you come to expect from Winnebago, at an affordable price – starting  MSRP of $27,860.”  

The M Series debuts three compact floorplans, the 2326RK, 2225MK and 2326MBBH – all 26- feet or under. With dry weights less than 5,000-lbs, the M Series can be easily towed with an SUV which makes maneuverability effortless. Other highlights include a large shower, ample  storage, a standard ten cubic foot 12V refrigerator or optional eight cubic foot gas/electric refrigerator, and factory supplied solar on each floorplan. 

Other products on display at Open House include the recently launched Winnebago Access  towable and Class B Solis Pocket 36B.  

  • The innovative Winnebago Access features enhancements like thicker sidewall metal,  an aerodynamic front profile, and large skylights for natural light inside. Plus, it comes  with a list of standard premium features, including fully enclosed and heated underbelly,  powered stabilizing jacks, a two-inch receiver hitch and a 200-watt solar panel – all at a  value that is right and backed by Winnebago’s quality build.  
  • The Solis Pocket 36B features an innovative, customizable multi-functional dinette (with  eight configurations) and a new rear wet bath. The Solis Pocket 36B is also the first and  only RV to have the groundbreaking Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro. The optional  power kit combines a compact and powerful 5kwh house lithium battery with the 5-in-1  Professional Power Hub power management controller to deliver best in class energy  performance in a compact and simple to use solution.  
  • The Winnebago Vista/Sunstar will also unveil the new 34R that features a rear King  Murphy Bed/Dinette/Workstation combination, as well as the ever-popular Winnebago  Adventurer 36Z with three slideouts, guest bath and upgraded features. 

“We look forward to Open House as an opportunity to engage with our dealers to show them our  impressive lineup, but also how we support them in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said  Winnebago President Huw Bower. “We will have our digital and technology experts, as well as  select partners, at Open House to discuss the latest digital technologies to help at their  dealership. These efforts, along with our impressive lineup, and respected dealers continue to  place Winnebago as the manufacturer of choice among customers.” 

Daily, dealers will have a chance to participate in a putting challenge, as well as a closest to the  pin contest, with prizes awarded each day. 

Don’t miss the excitement at: 

Elcona Country Club 

56784 County Road 21 

Bristol, IN 46507 

More details about the RVs and towables featured at Open House, as well as other Winnebago  products, are available on our website, which provides an in-depth look at all Winnebago  models through virtual tours, expert commentary about special features, and owner  testimonials. 

