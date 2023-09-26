Winnebago Unveils New M Series at Open House

Winnebago®, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., is showcasing its exceptional lineup of motorhomes and towables, including the new M Series, at the RV industry’s premier Open House event, September 25-28 in Elkhart, Indiana.

“For RVers that simply want to camp and enjoy the outdoors, the M Series is the perfect towable,” said Adam Christoffersen, general manager in Winnebago’s towables division. “Based off the success of our current Micro Minnie, the M Series offers the same quality build and innovative floorplans you come to expect from Winnebago, at an affordable price – starting MSRP of $27,860.”

The M Series debuts three compact floorplans, the 2326RK, 2225MK and 2326MBBH – all 26- feet or under. With dry weights less than 5,000-lbs, the M Series can be easily towed with an SUV which makes maneuverability effortless. Other highlights include a large shower, ample storage, a standard ten cubic foot 12V refrigerator or optional eight cubic foot gas/electric refrigerator, and factory supplied solar on each floorplan.

Other products on display at Open House include the recently launched Winnebago Access towable and Class B Solis Pocket 36B.

The innovative Winnebago Access features enhancements like thicker sidewall metal, an aerodynamic front profile, and large skylights for natural light inside. Plus, it comes with a list of standard premium features, including fully enclosed and heated underbelly, powered stabilizing jacks, a two-inch receiver hitch and a 200-watt solar panel – all at a value that is right and backed by Winnebago’s quality build.

The Solis Pocket 36B features an innovative, customizable multi-functional dinette (with eight configurations) and a new rear wet bath. The Solis Pocket 36B is also the first and only RV to have the groundbreaking Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro . The optional power kit combines a compact and powerful 5kwh house lithium battery with the 5-in-1 Professional Power Hub power management controller to deliver best in class energy performance in a compact and simple to use solution.

The Winnebago Vista/Sunstar will also unveil the new 34R that features a rear King Murphy Bed/Dinette/Workstation combination, as well as the ever-popular Winnebago Adventurer 36Z with three slideouts, guest bath and upgraded features.

“We look forward to Open House as an opportunity to engage with our dealers to show them our impressive lineup, but also how we support them in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Winnebago President Huw Bower. “We will have our digital and technology experts, as well as select partners, at Open House to discuss the latest digital technologies to help at their dealership. These efforts, along with our impressive lineup, and respected dealers continue to place Winnebago as the manufacturer of choice among customers.”

Daily, dealers will have a chance to participate in a putting challenge, as well as a closest to the pin contest, with prizes awarded each day.

Don’t miss the excitement at:

Elcona Country Club

56784 County Road 21

Bristol, IN 46507

More details about the RVs and towables featured at Open House, as well as other Winnebago products, are available on our website, which provides an in-depth look at all Winnebago models through virtual tours, expert commentary about special features, and owner testimonials.