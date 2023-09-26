Waldorf University removes interim tag from Tyler Chapa, naming him the next head coach

Waldorf University announced today that Tyler Chapa will be the next head coach of the Waldorf football team after removing his interim tag on Monday.

Chapa was named the interim head coach in early June while the university looked for its permanent fit. This came after the university was put into a challenging situation when former coach Chase Paramore resigned less than two months before fall camp, leaving no time for a search – which Chapa would’ve been a front runner of anyhow.

“Tyler Chapa is an exceptional football coach and has been one for us since 2019,” said Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman.

“Today’s announcement is an outward sign of my belief that Tyler Chapa is head coach material and

earned that rank at Waldorf University. He has proven that to me every day since he was given the

enormous task of Interim Head Coach on June 8th,” he added.

A release from the university stated that Gassman told the football coaching staff during a Monday morning meeting.

“I am extremely proud to be named head football coach of this program,” Chapa said. “Waldorf

University and the Forest City community have been a big part of my life these past five years. My wife

and I are extremely excited for this journey and look forward to building on what we have done over

the years. The university and community have given us a ton of support through this transition, and we

cannot thank them enough.”

Chapa is a former NCAA Division I defensive back, playing for Abilene Christian from 2013-2015. He finished his playing career for Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, before getting his start as a coach for the same university.

The story of Chapa reaching this point as Waldorf’s head football coach dates back over a decade. Chapa is a 2012 Earl Warren High School graduate, where former Waldorf coach Josh Littrell was the offensive coordinator and assistant coach from 2007-2013. Littrell then moved on to coach offense at Doane until he was named the Waldorf football coach in June 2017. Chapa was drawn to Doane by his former high school coach and was later recruited to Littrell’s staff at Waldorf before the 2019 season.

Chapa becomes the fifth head coach in the four-year history of the Waldorf football program and, in two weeks, will follow Will Finley as the last head coach to lead Waldorf onto the football field. Finley left the program for NCAA Division I Lindenwood but said, “Coach Chapa is a man of high character who is going to pour into his players.” He added, “He will use this experience and passion to move Waldorf forward into a new conference!”

As the interim coach, Chapa led Waldorf to a 3-2 overall record and 2-1 in the North Star Athletic Association. But the university’s decision was more than the wins he’s racked up, but instead, what he has done behind closed doors.

“This decision is not the result of any one game or of our win/loss record so far this season,” Gassman

said. “Coach Chapa has shown competence and skill in every facet of running a small college football

program. This comes as no surprise. Coach Chapa has been a big part of something truly incredible in

the Waldorf Football program these past five years, and he is most deserving of this title and this

opportunity.”