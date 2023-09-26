USDA to Survey Iowa Farm Chemical Use and Production Costs

Starting in October, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about crop production practices from producers across Iowa, as part of the 2023 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how Iowa farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,” said Greg Thessen, Director of the Upper Midwest Regional Field Office.

“The data from this survey also help policymakers and farm groups understand the factors driving the costs and returns of crop production.”

This year, NASS is reaching out to survey a sample of barley, oat, peanut, and soybean producers across the country. NASS recommends that farmers have their fertilizer and pesticide application records available to speed up the survey process. A NASS representative will call producers to set up an interview to assist in the completion of the questionnaire. Producers may also receive an email reminder if they opted for email service.

ARMS is conducted in three phases, from May 2023 through April 2024. The first phase screened participants to make sure they have the commodity of interest and would accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector. In this current phase, NASS is collecting information on production practices. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on cost of production, farm income, and production expenditures.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents. The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, survey responses will be kept confidential and will not be published in identifiable form.

ARMS is a joint effort of NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service. For more information about ARMS, visit nass.usda.gov/go/arms. For reports and analysis of ARMS data, visit ers.usda.gov/arms.

All NASS reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Upper Midwest Field Office at 800-772-0825.