Matt Jennings Inducted into United Life’s Legends Hall of Fame

Matt Jennings of Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC, located at MBT Bank in Forest City, Iowa, was inducted into United Life Insurance Company’s Legends Hall of Fame on August 24. The recognition celebrates agents who are standouts, both professionally and in service to others. Jennings was honored in a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Cedar Rapids. Jennings is the third inductee to receive this honor.

“Being honored as the third inductee into United Life’s Legends Hall of Fame was amazing. I was shocked, surprised, happy, and very humbled all at the same time,” shared Jennings. “To be included in the Hall of Fame alongside two great friends, Pat Ramaekers and Dean Haaland, makes this even more special. United Life has been an important part of my career for more than 30 years, and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for this wonderful honor and recognition.”

Jennings, who has been the Director of MBT Investments since 1991, began his relationship with United Life in 1992 and quickly became a valuable partner in the growth of the company’s life and annuity business. The Jennings & Hall Financial Group has qualified for United Life’s National #1 Club, a recognition for Top-15 agencies, every year since 1992. Jennings served a term on the Agent Technology Advisory Board and was named as United’s Agent of the Year in 2014 and 2018. Jennings also earned recognition as the top annuity agent for seven different years.

“The Legends Hall of Fame honors a select group of financial professionals who stand apart in this field,” stated United Life President Brad Rosenblatt. “Matt sets himself apart with incredible career achievements, a stellar reputation as a leader within our industry, and most importantly – an unwavering commitment to his clients to ensure a secure retirement and a lasting legacy for their families.”