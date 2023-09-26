HIGH SCHOOL XC: Bethany Warren Runs Record Time, FC Boys Win in Algona

The Forest City XC team traveled to Algona yesterday, and junior Bethany Warren, a dual-sport fall athlete, ran a time of 19:51 to become the new 5K record holder.

Warren beat Lili Nelson’s record from October 2, 2021. Nelson changed the record three times in the matter of a couple of weeks after becoming the record holder on 9/21/21, beat that on 9/24/21, and her personal record time came at Wartburg on 10/2/21.

The #11 Forest City boys team upset two ranked opponents on its way to winning last night. The Indians beat Class 2A, #5 Spirit Lake, and #9 Okoboji to win by seven points.

BOYS – Team Scores

Top-5

1 – Forest City – 77 – 7 16 17 18 19 (25) (45)

2 – Okoboji, Milford – 84 1 8 20 26 29 (53) (73)

3 – Charles City – 109 3 9 14 41 42 (44)

4 – Spirit Lake – 127 2 10 33 39 43 (63) (77)

5 – Spencer – 140 13 15 32 34 46 (54)

BOYS – Individual

Top -10

1 – Evan Osler Okoboji, Milford 16:19.79 2 – Brandon Hughes Spirit Lake 16:23.58

3 – Nick Williams Charles City 16:50.28

4 – Ra’shaun Sinnwell Mason City 16:52.91 5 – Parker Duitsman Estherville-LC 16:55.50

6 – Anthony Valles St Edmonds FD 16:57.94

7 – Silas Gann Forest City 17:14.99

8 – Akron Jostand Okoboji, Milford 17:22.72 9 – Xander Graeser Charles City 17:30.62

10 – Dietrich Dirks Spirit Lake 17:37.43 GIRLS – Team Scores Top-5 1 – Mason City – 32 1 5 7 9 10 (15) (24) 2 – Forest City – 70 2 12 16 19 21 (49) (54) 3 – Spencer – 100 3 8 20 30 39 (46) (50) 4 – St Edmonds FD – 126 11 13 14 41 47 (48) (67) 5 – Okoboji, Milford – 128 18 26 27 28 29 (40)

GIRLS – Individual

Top – 10

1 – Tyra Schupbach Wb-Mallard 19:25.25

2 – Brogan Evans Mason City – 19:41.57

3 – Bethany Warren Forest City 19:51.78 – SCHOOL RECORD

4 – Peyton Morey Spencer 19:58.54

5 – Alexis Cummins North Union 20:11.60

6 – Mara Davis Algona – 20:22.24

7 – Janae Hansen Mason City 20:25.61

8 – Jacey Welbig North Union 20:25.99

9 – Brynn Malo Humboldt – 20:29.61