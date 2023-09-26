Sports

HIGH SCHOOL XC: Bethany Warren Runs Record Time, FC Boys Win in Algona

Photo Credit - Forest City XC on X

The Forest City XC team traveled to Algona yesterday, and junior Bethany Warren, a dual-sport fall athlete, ran a time of 19:51 to become the new 5K record holder.

Warren beat Lili Nelson’s record from October 2, 2021. Nelson changed the record three times in the matter of a couple of weeks after becoming the record holder on 9/21/21, beat that on 9/24/21, and her personal record time came at Wartburg on 10/2/21.

The #11 Forest City boys team upset two ranked opponents on its way to winning last night. The Indians beat Class 2A, #5 Spirit Lake, and #9 Okoboji to win by seven points.

BOYS – Team Scores

Top-5

1 – Forest City – 77  –
7 16 17 18 19 (25) (45)
2 – Okoboji, Milford – 84
1 8 20 26 29 (53) (73)
3 –  Charles City – 109
3 9 14 41 42 (44)
4 – Spirit Lake – 127
2 10 33 39 43 (63) (77)
5 – Spencer – 140
13 15 32 34 46 (54)

 

BOYS – Individual

Top -10

1 – Evan Osler Okoboji, Milford 16:19.79
2 – Brandon Hughes Spirit Lake 16:23.58
3 – Nick Williams Charles City 16:50.28
4 – Ra’shaun Sinnwell Mason City 16:52.91
5 – Parker Duitsman Estherville-LC 16:55.50
6 – Anthony Valles St Edmonds FD 16:57.94
7 – Silas Gann Forest City 17:14.99
8 – Akron Jostand Okoboji, Milford 17:22.72
9 – Xander Graeser Charles City 17:30.62
10 – Dietrich Dirks Spirit Lake 17:37.43

GIRLS – Team Scores

Top-5

1 – Mason City – 32
1 5 7 9 10 (15) (24)
2 – Forest City – 70
2 12 16 19 21 (49) (54)
3 – Spencer – 100
3 8 20 30 39 (46) (50)
4 – St Edmonds FD – 126
11 13 14 41 47 (48) (67)
5 – Okoboji, Milford – 128
18 26 27 28 29 (40)

GIRLS  – Individual

Top – 10

1 – Tyra Schupbach Wb-Mallard 19:25.25
2 – Brogan Evans Mason City – 19:41.57
3 – Bethany Warren Forest City 19:51.78 – SCHOOL RECORD 
4 – Peyton Morey Spencer 19:58.54
5 – Alexis Cummins North Union 20:11.60
6 – Mara Davis Algona – 20:22.24
7 – Janae Hansen Mason City 20:25.61
8 – Jacey Welbig North Union 20:25.99
9 – Brynn Malo Humboldt – 20:29.61
10 – Savannah Davis Mason City 20:35.07
