HIGH SCHOOL XC: Bethany Warren Runs Record Time, FC Boys Win in Algona
The Forest City XC team traveled to Algona yesterday, and junior Bethany Warren, a dual-sport fall athlete, ran a time of 19:51 to become the new 5K record holder.
Warren beat Lili Nelson’s record from October 2, 2021. Nelson changed the record three times in the matter of a couple of weeks after becoming the record holder on 9/21/21, beat that on 9/24/21, and her personal record time came at Wartburg on 10/2/21.
The #11 Forest City boys team upset two ranked opponents on its way to winning last night. The Indians beat Class 2A, #5 Spirit Lake, and #9 Okoboji to win by seven points.
BOYS – Team Scores
Top-5
1 – Forest City – 77 –
|7
|16
|17
|18
|19
|(25)
|(45)
2 – Okoboji, Milford – 84
|1
|8
|20
|26
|29
|(53)
|(73)
3 – Charles City – 109
|3
|9
|14
|41
|42
|(44)
4 – Spirit Lake – 127
|2
|10
|33
|39
|43
|(63)
|(77)
5 – Spencer – 140
|13
|15
|32
|34
|46
|(54)
BOYS – Individual
Top -10
1 – Evan Osler Okoboji, Milford 16:19.79
2 – Brandon Hughes Spirit Lake 16:23.58
3 – Nick Williams Charles City 16:50.28
4 – Ra’shaun Sinnwell Mason City 16:52.91
5 – Parker Duitsman Estherville-LC 16:55.50
6 – Anthony Valles St Edmonds FD 16:57.94
7 – Silas Gann Forest City 17:14.99
8 – Akron Jostand Okoboji, Milford 17:22.72
9 – Xander Graeser Charles City 17:30.62
10 – Dietrich Dirks Spirit Lake 17:37.43
GIRLS – Team Scores
Top-5
1 – Mason City – 32
|1
|5
|7
|9
|10
|(15)
|(24)
2 – Forest City – 70
|2
|12
|16
|19
|21
|(49)
|(54)
3 – Spencer – 100
|3
|8
|20
|30
|39
|(46)
|(50)
4 – St Edmonds FD – 126
|11
|13
|14
|41
|47
|(48)
|(67)
5 – Okoboji, Milford – 128
|18
|26
|27
|28
|29
|(40)
GIRLS – Individual
Top – 10
1 – Tyra Schupbach Wb-Mallard 19:25.25
2 – Brogan Evans Mason City – 19:41.57
3 – Bethany Warren Forest City 19:51.78 – SCHOOL RECORD
4 – Peyton Morey Spencer 19:58.54
5 – Alexis Cummins North Union 20:11.60
6 – Mara Davis Algona – 20:22.24
7 – Janae Hansen Mason City 20:25.61
8 – Jacey Welbig North Union 20:25.99
9 – Brynn Malo Humboldt – 20:29.61
10 – Savannah Davis Mason City 20:35.07