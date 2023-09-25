Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/25/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Manure Management Plan – Annual Update

12. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – 9:00 A.M.

13. Water System Improvement Project

14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake

– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

c. Public Hearing for Proposed Rezoning – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland – October 2 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Soil Compaction Study Results and Phase II Study Webinar – Zoom – October 6 – 10:00 A.M.

e. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30

A.M.

Adjourn