Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/25/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Manure Management Plan – Annual Update
12. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – 9:00 A.M.
13. Water System Improvement Project
14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake
– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
c. Public Hearing for Proposed Rezoning – Kristoffer & Addie Rugland – October 2 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Soil Compaction Study Results and Phase II Study Webinar – Zoom – October 6 – 10:00 A.M.
e. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30
A.M.
Adjourn