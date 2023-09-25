The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/25/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and act on Resolution 2023-34 directing the filing of certification of debt in the

Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area.

7. Review and act on Resolution 2023-35 directing the filing of certification of debt in the

ReNewTrient Urban Renewal Area.

8. Review and act on Resolution 2023-36 Authorizing Adoption of Policies and Procedures

Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure.

9. Review and take action on the Annual Urban Renewal Report for fiscal year 2022-2023.

10. Review and act on letter of consent on the intended sale of 35% of the equity and debt of

Prestage Foods of Iowa, LLC to Wholestone Farms II, LLC.

11. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Update on secondary roads.

b. Consider Resolution 2023-37 Awarding Contract for Project BRS-8550(601)–60-9

12. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the

purchase or sale of a particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably

expected to increase the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the

price the governmental body would receive for the property.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.