Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/25/23 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The3 agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
payroll change, consider 28E Agreement with City of Crystal Lake for Project No. FMC041(135)–55-41
9:30 a.m. Consider sealed bids for rent of various Secondary Road owned farm ground
9:40 a.m. Consider change request no. 1 for East Entrance Vestibule and Northwest roof repair project
9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for painting of east stairwell
of courthouse
9:50 a.m. Consider appointment of Veterans Affairs Commissioner
9:55 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
10:00 a.m. Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler, re: discuss assessment,
interest, and warrants for DD #66 project
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item