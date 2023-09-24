NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 seconds agoLast Updated: September 22, 2023
In this week’s roundup: My meeting with the City of Rock Valley, my thoughts on the Farm Bill, and our $33-trillion national debt. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
DELIVERING A STRONG FARM BILL FOR IOWA
The success of our economy depends on the success of our farmers.
Among many important priorities for the Farm Bill, I am focused on lowering costs for our producers, exploring opportunities for new export markets, and helping our farmers invest in cutting-edge technologies that facilitate farm productivity and profitability.
MEETING WITH THE IOWA TURKEY FEDERATION
I met with the Iowa Turkey Federation on Tuesday to discuss the Farm Bill and other policy priorities.
We also covered my FRIDGE Act, which expands cold storage infrastructure in new export markets, and my SAFE Act, which ensures our goods can be safely exported during an animal disease outbreak.
CHECKING IN WITH SENATOR GRASSLEY
On Wednesday morning, I headed over to the Senate to catch up with Senator Grassley.
We chatted about how we can best serve our farmers, biofuels producers, and families in Congress. He is a true champion for Iowa!
THE RESULTS ARE IN: BIDENOMICS CONTINUES TO FAIL OUR FAMILIES
Thanks to trillions in wasteful government spending, inflation remains persistent, mortgage rates are approaching 8%, and our federal budget deficit is projected to double to $2 trillion this fiscal year.
It’s clear that Bidenomics has failed. While House Republicans didn’t create this mess, we’re working hard to clean it up by rebuilding our economy, ending reckless spending, and lowering costs for American families.
CHATTING WITH THE ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS
Great to have the Association of Equipment Manufacturers in my office this week to discuss how we can work together to support Iowa manufacturers.
We also covered my Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act — which offers our farmers low-interest loans to purchase cutting-edge precision agriculture technologies — and my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to make immediate R&D expensing and 100% bonus depreciation permanent.
WELCOMING THE IOWA STATE DAIRY ASSOCIATION TO WASHINGTON, D.C.
I enjoyed meeting with the Iowa State Dairy Association — including Lee Maassen from Sioux County — to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill and the importance of opening new export markets for Iowa dairy farmers.
I also reiterated my full support for keeping milk in our schools!
MEETING WITH THE FOLKS FROM SUKUP
I had a great conversation with Sukup about the Farm Bill and my work to lower costs for our businesses and farmers.
I’m proud that Sukup is headquartered in our district so that we can keep Iowa agriculture strong — together.
SITTING DOWN WITH THE CITY OF ROCK VALLEY
I had a productive conversation with folks from Rock Valley about the need to build more housing in rural Iowa and support economic development initiatives.
As former City Administrator of my hometown of Hull, I told them that the best solutions come from the local level!
ONE LAST THING: NATIONAL TEACH AG DAY
Yesterday, we celebrated National Teach Ag Day. Educating the next generation of Iowa agriculture is crucial for our economy and our rural communities.
That’s why I helped introduce the Community College Agriculture Advancement Act to support agriculture programs for our students.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: 33 TRILLION REASONS TO RESTORE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY IN CONGRESS
Roughly three months after our country exceeded $32 trillion in debt, we have surpassed another grim milestone and broken another unfortunate record. Our national debt has officially eclipsed $33 trillion, which is now the highest debt burden in American history. To put this figure into perspective, every single American – all 340 million of us – shoulders nearly $100,000 of this debt. Even worse, at a time when our federal budget deficit is projected to double to $2 trillion this fiscal year, there is no indication that this amount of debt is the ceiling.
If we want to protect our children and grandchildren from economic catastrophe, we must end reckless spending, enact a balanced budget amendment to our Constitution, and eliminate government waste.
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Are you worried about our $33-trillion national debt?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you support the formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden?
Yes – 60%
No – 35%
Unsure/Indifferent – 5%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Representative Randy Feenstra
