Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

THE RESULTS ARE IN: BIDENOMICS CONTINUES TO FAIL OUR FAMILIES Thanks to trillions in wasteful government spending, inflation remains persistent, mortgage rates are approaching 8%, and our federal budget deficit is projected to double to $2 trillion this fiscal year. It’s clear that Bidenomics has failed. While House Republicans didn’t create this mess, we’re working hard to clean it up by rebuilding our economy, ending reckless spending, and lowering costs for American families. Read more in my op-ed with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) below! The Results Are In: Bidenomics Is a Complete Failure While House Republicans didn’t create this mess, we are working hard to clean it up. Read more

www.newsweek.com CHATTING WITH THE ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS Great to have the Association of Equipment Manufacturers in my office this week to discuss how we can work together to support I owa manufacturers. We also covered my Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act — which offers our farmers low-interest loans to purchase cutting-edge precision agriculture technologies — and my work on t he House Ways and Means Committee to make immediate R&D expensing and 100% bonus depreciation permanent. WELCOMING THE IOWA STATE DAIRY ASSOCIATION TO WASHINGTON, D.C. I enjoyed meeting with the Iowa State Dairy Association — including Lee Maassen from Sioux County — to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill and the importance of opening new export markets for Iowa dairy farmers. I also reiterated my full support for keeping milk in our schools!