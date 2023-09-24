Rep. Mark Thompson Appointed to Serve on Human Trafficking Interim Study Committee

On Tuesday, September 19th, Representative Mark Thompson (R-Clarion) was appointed to the newly created interim study committee on human trafficking in Iowa.

This committee, created during the 2023 Legislative session, is required to review all initiatives, laws, policies, and other matters relating to human trafficking. This includes training for law enforcement officers and identifying funding needs. This committee will submit a report to the Governor and general assembly by December 15th.

“This issue is one that I am very passionate about,” said Thompson. “Human trafficking is one of the most despicable crimes that could be committed. We in the legislature need to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent human trafficking in Iowa, help those who have suffered from human trafficking recover, and punish those who commit these vile crimes appropriately.”

Thompson is currently serving his first term in the Iowa House. He represents House District 56 which includes all of Hancock county and portions of Wright and Humboldt counties. Thompson serves on the Natural Resources, Environmental Protection and International Relations committees.