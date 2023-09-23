Auditions Soon for BrickStreet Theatre’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Auditions will be held this coming Monday through Wednesday for BrickStreet Theatre’s holiday show: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, directed by Troy Thompson. The open house style auditions will be held in the BrickStreet Theatre space on Highway 69 South. The three nights of auditions are Sept. 25, 26, and 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

No experience is necessary. No preparation is required. No time slots are assigned. Those who audition should come at their convenience between 7 and 9 p.m. They will be asked to read from selected portions of the play based on the children’s book by the same name. There are parts of all sizes for all ages: speaking, singing, and non-speaking/singing. Families are encouraged to audition together and to make participation in this show part of their holiday celebration.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever tells the story of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their towns Sunday school Christmas pageant and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas. Director Thompson has also added some original content featuring a choir and some improvisational antics (ala Tony & Tina’s Wedding) at a church-type dinner prior to each Saturday performance. Performers are needed for the choir and dinner activities as well.