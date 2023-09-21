Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 5th IGHSAU Volleyball Top-15

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: September 21, 2023
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Ankeny Christian
14-3
1
2
Holy Trinity Catholic
15-3
3
3
North Tama
14-10
2
4
Boyden-Hull
10-7
5
5
BCLUW
12-5
6
6
Stanton
15-4
7
7
River Valley
10-1
10
8
AGWSR
8-13
8
9
Janesville
 11-5
NR
10
Remsen St. Mary’s
8-4
11
11
Council Bluffs St. Albert
10-8
12
12
Edgewood-Colesburg
10-8
4
13
Don Bosco
8-8
9
14
Griswold
17-5
14
15
St. Ansgar
11-6
13
Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15)
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
24-0
1
2
Hinton
9-0
2
3
Grundy Center
26-2
3
4
Denver
21-5
5
5
Sumner-Fredericksburg
12-8
4
6
Treynor
13-0
6
7
South Hardin
18-1
7
8
Kuemper Catholic
25-4
8
9
Aplington-Parkersburg
17-4
15
10
Ridge View
18-4
9
11
Wapsie Valley
15-10
11
12
Wilton
16-6
12
13
Iowa City Regina
13-7
13
14
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
12-6
14
15
West Burlington
22-4
10
 
Dropped Out:  None
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Western Christian
12-5
1
2
Mount Vernon
15-1
2
3
Des Moines Christian
17-3
3
4
Davenport Assumption
19-4
5
5
Cherokee
20-3
6
6
New Hampton
18-2
7
7
Union
19-4
4
8
Solon
15-10
8
9
Mid-Prairie
14-3
10
10
Center Point-Urbana
12-8
9
11
West Delaware
17-7
12
12
Dubuque Wahlert
9-7
11
13
West Liberty
18-6
      14
14
Anamosa
21-6
NR
15
Tipton
10-8
NR
Dropped Out: Osage (13), Roland-Story (15)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Clear Creek-Amana
22-0
1
2
Indianola
20-2
2
3
ADM
17-1
3
4
Cedar Rapids Xavier
15-3
4
5
North Scott
16-3
5
6
Lewis Central
11-1
7
7
Norwalk
14-10
6
8
Marion
15-7
8
9
Ballard
15-3
9
10
Bishop Heelan
20-5
10
11
North Polk
22-5
13
12
Dallas Center-Grimes
11-5
11
13
Knoxville
14-6
14
14
Pella
12-8
NR
15
Charles City
17-4
15
Dropped Out:  Bondurant-Farrar (12)
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Dowling Catholic
17-3
1
2
Ankeny Centennial
16-3
2
3
Waukee Northwest
11-6
4
4
Cedar Falls
15-2
5
5
Ankeny
17-7
3
6
Pleasant Valley
15-2
7
7
Johnston
13-5
5
8
West Des Moines Valley
12-10
8
9
Linn-Mar
11-5
11
10
Dubuque Senior
16-5
12
11
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
12-10
14
12
Waukee
9-15
15
13
Iowa City High
9-6
NR
14
Sioux City East
9-6
9
15
Iowa City Liberty
6-12
10
Dropped Out: Muscatine (13)
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: September 21, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button