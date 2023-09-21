Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 5th IGHSAU Volleyball Top-15
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Ankeny Christian
|
14-3
|
1
|
2
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
15-3
|
3
|
3
|
North Tama
|
14-10
|
2
|
4
|
Boyden-Hull
|
10-7
|
5
|
5
|
BCLUW
|
12-5
|
6
|
6
|
Stanton
|
15-4
|
7
|
7
|
River Valley
|
10-1
|
10
|
8
|
AGWSR
|
8-13
|
8
|
9
|
Janesville
|
11-5
|
NR
|
10
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
8-4
|
11
|
11
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
10-8
|
12
|
12
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
|
10-8
|
4
|
13
|
Don Bosco
|
8-8
|
9
|
14
|
Griswold
|
17-5
|
14
|
15
|
St. Ansgar
|
11-6
|
13
|
|
|
|
Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15)
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
24-0
|
1
|
2
|
Hinton
|
9-0
|
2
|
3
|
Grundy Center
|
26-2
|
3
|
4
|
Denver
|
21-5
|
5
|
5
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
12-8
|
4
|
6
|
Treynor
|
13-0
|
6
|
7
|
South Hardin
|
18-1
|
7
|
8
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
25-4
|
8
|
9
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
17-4
|
15
|
10
|
Ridge View
|
18-4
|
9
|
11
|
Wapsie Valley
|
15-10
|
11
|
12
|
Wilton
|
16-6
|
12
|
13
|
Iowa City Regina
|
13-7
|
13
|
14
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
12-6
|
14
|
15
|
West Burlington
|
22-4
|
10
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Western Christian
|
12-5
|
1
|
2
|
Mount Vernon
|
15-1
|
2
|
3
|
Des Moines Christian
|
17-3
|
3
|
4
|
Davenport Assumption
|
19-4
|
5
|
5
|
Cherokee
|
20-3
|
6
|
6
|
New Hampton
|
18-2
|
7
|
7
|
Union
|
19-4
|
4
|
8
|
Solon
|
15-10
|
8
|
9
|
Mid-Prairie
|
14-3
|
10
|
10
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
12-8
|
9
|
11
|
West Delaware
|
17-7
|
12
|
12
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
9-7
|
11
|
13
|
West Liberty
|
18-6
|
14
|
14
|
Anamosa
|
21-6
|
NR
|
15
|
Tipton
|
10-8
|
NR
Dropped Out: Osage (13), Roland-Story (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
22-0
|
1
|
2
|
Indianola
|
20-2
|
2
|
3
|
ADM
|
17-1
|
3
|
4
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
15-3
|
4
|
5
|
North Scott
|
16-3
|
5
|
6
|
Lewis Central
|
11-1
|
7
|
7
|
Norwalk
|
14-10
|
6
|
8
|
Marion
|
15-7
|
8
|
9
|
Ballard
|
15-3
|
9
|
10
|
Bishop Heelan
|
20-5
|
10
|
11
|
North Polk
|
22-5
|
13
|
12
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
11-5
|
11
|
13
|
Knoxville
|
14-6
|
14
|
14
|
Pella
|
12-8
|
NR
|
15
|
Charles City
|
17-4
|
15
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (12)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dowling Catholic
|
17-3
|
1
|
2
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
16-3
|
2
|
3
|
Waukee Northwest
|
11-6
|
4
|
4
|
Cedar Falls
|
15-2
|
5
|
5
|
Ankeny
|
17-7
|
3
|
6
|
Pleasant Valley
|
15-2
|
7
|
7
|
Johnston
|
13-5
|
5
|
8
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
12-10
|
8
|
9
|
Linn-Mar
|
11-5
|
11
|
10
|
Dubuque Senior
|
16-5
|
12
|
11
|
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|
12-10
|
14
|
12
|
Waukee
|
9-15
|
15
|
13
|
Iowa City High
|
9-6
|
NR
|
14
|
Sioux City East
|
9-6
|
9
|
15
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
6-12
|
10
Dropped Out: Muscatine (13)