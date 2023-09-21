Sports
23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 4
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa.
Brogyn Greensky did about everything for the Bison last Thursday night in a 57-20 win over Rockford.
– As a QB, he was 8/9 for 201 yards (25.1 YPC) with five touchdowns.
– As a runner, he ran 12 times for 125 yards (10.4) and another touchdown.
– He even caught a pass for nine yards.
– On Defense, he made 5.5 tackles, five solo tackles.
– And as a punt returner, he had one return for 20 yards.