23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 4

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa.

Brogyn Greensky did about everything for the Bison last Thursday night in a 57-20 win over Rockford.

– As a QB, he was 8/9 for 201 yards (25.1 YPC) with five touchdowns.

– As a runner, he ran 12 times for 125 yards (10.4) and another touchdown.

– He even caught a pass for nine yards.

– On Defense, he made 5.5 tackles, five solo tackles.

– And as a punt returner, he had one return for 20 yards.