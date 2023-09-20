HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City and Lake Mills sweep to stay unbeaten in TIC play

The Forest City and Lake Mills volleyball teams swept conference opponents last night on KIOW.com and 107.3 FM (Forest City) to continue unbeaten streaks in conference play.

Forest City went to Belmond and defeated the Broncos in straight sets, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19. The Indians were led by MBT Bank Player of the Game Hayden Brown with ten kills (hit .261), three blocks, and three assists. While Jalyn Hovenga had nine kills, Bethany Warren had eight, and Colette Loges had 6 to help pace the Indians. Hovenga and Warren joined Brown with three blocks on defense, while Colette Loges had 11 digs. Classmates Rylie Miller and Aubrey Miller each had three aces serves. Senior Emma Anderson (17-17), Hovenga (12-12), Miller (11-11), and Loges (10-10) were all perfect serving for the Indians in the victory.

Lake Mills hosted North Union and made quick work of the Warriors winning, 3-0 – 25-14, 25-12, 25-16. Avery Eastvold and Dottie Byars each had ten kills, Ava Moen had seven, and Bailey Dagstad had five. Defensively, Taylor Vanke had 13 digs to lead the Bulldogs. Serving, the Bulldogs were led by Jolie Rice (15-16 1 ace), Vanek (13-15 2 aces), and Byars (11-12).

With the wins, Forest City and Lake Mills have eliminated the rest of the conference from title contention. Both the Bulldogs and Indians have two conference games remaining, one against each other, which is shaping up to be the conference title match again.

Lake Mills will next play against North Iowa in conference action on Thursday, the 28th, while Forest City will play Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday, September 26 – both teams will be looking to move to 7-0 in the TIC West.

Other scores from 9/19 –

Bishop Garrigan 3 North Iowa 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16)

Central Springs 3 Northwood-Kensett 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-17)

GHV 3 Eagle Grove 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-18)

Osage 3 West Fork 0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-7)

Saint Ansgar 3 Rockford 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-19)