Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/19/23 (LIVE)

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/ (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The link to the meeting is above highlighted in blue. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Possible closed session to discuss matters in litigation or where litigation

is imminent with counsel pursuant Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c).

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Consider for approval equipment purchase for the Secondary Road department.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. 9:30 A.M. John Torbert, IDDA to give annual update.

7. Discussion, with possible action, change order process for Public Health addition

project.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.