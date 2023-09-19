Algona Policeman’s Vigil Attracts Large Sympathetic Crowd

A solemn vigil was held in downtown Algona on Sunday night as hundreds of area residents came together to remember the life of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. The 33-year-old Cram, who joined the Algona Police Department in 2015, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant last Wednesday night. Algona Mayor Rick Murphy addressed those who met in front of the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center.

Support has been coming in from across the state since the shooting, as many communities used their high school football games on Friday night to raise funds for Officer Cram’s family. Murphy says those efforts are much appreciated as the community mourns the fallen lawman.

Vigil host Bob Jennings recited the Police Officer’s Prayer to end the night.

The funeral for Cram will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am in the Algona High School gymnasium. A visitation for the public will be held Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona from 4-8 PM.