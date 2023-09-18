MediaMeetings & AgendasNewsWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/18/23 (LIVE)
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Hold Canvass of Votes for the Special EMS Election held on September 12, 2023.
- Crisis Intervention Services request to use the courthouse parking lot October 28th 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Trunk-O-Treat Halloween activity.
- Review and act on ditch spraying quote from Joe Harrah for the Agribusiness Park drainage ditch.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Update on secondary roads.
- Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of a particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for the property.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.