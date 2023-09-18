Forest CityMediaMeetings & AgendasNewsPolitics & Government
Forest City Council Meeting 9/18/23 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/633549589
The Forest City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm. The agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
PUBLIC HEARING – Regarding Changing a portion of the Zoning East of Central Street from Heavy Industry (HI) to Residential Multi Family Option (RMO)
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes
-
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Heritage Park Minutes 8-1-2023, FC Airport Commission Minutes 9-12-23
-
Approve Invoices
-
-
BUSINESS
-
Ordinance No. 841 Amending the Zoning Code from HI to RMO East of Central Street in Rebecca A Clark’s Addition
-
Request from Doug Wentworth & Hunter Sunkel to Bow Deer Hunt 105 Oak Knoll Circle (Jody Wooge Property)
-
Door-Window replacement at Pool – proposals
-
Payroll Change Notice – Joe Klukow change to Interim Paramedic Supervisor
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT