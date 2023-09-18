Feenstra Backs Resolution Condemning New Mexico Governor’s Unlawful Attempt to Suspend Second Amendment

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) joined a resolution, led by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) – condemning the Governor of New Mexico for suspending the Second Amendment and violating the Constitution.

“I’m proud to support a congressional resolution condemning the Governor of New Mexico for unlawfully wielding her power to subvert the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. Our constitutional rights must be protected,” said Rep. Feenstra. “As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I will always protect our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

This summer, Feenstra reintroduced his Preserving Rights Of Tenants by Ensuring Compliance To (PROTECT) the Second Amendment Act. This legislation would secure the Second Amendment rights of Americans who live in rental properties whose landlords receive financial assistance from the federal government. More specifically, this proposal ensures that landlords and rental property managers cannot unlawfully restrict firearm ownership of tenants.