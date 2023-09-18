Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 9/18/23
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/224093141
You can also dial in using your phone.
Access Code: 224-093-141
United States: +1 (224) 501-3412
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. The meeting agenda will be as follows
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing for DD #66
Consider annexation of lands report for DD #66
9:45 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for DD #66
Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands report for DD #66
10:10 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, set date and time for informational meeting for landowners in DD #81
Lateral 341, consider issuance of Improvement Certificates of Drainage for certificate numbers
494, 495, 496, 497, 498, 499
10:20 a.m. Consider signing contract with LandProz for auction of county farm land in sections 28 and 29,
Garfield Twp, consider signing certification of identity/consent to release form for USDA, FSA
10:30 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider signing contract for
JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD #16 with Reutzel Excavating, Inc.
10:35 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss paint for Vestibule and Courthouse, discuss county cell
phone for maintenance department
10:45 a.m. Consider claims
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item