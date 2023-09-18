Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 9/18/23

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/224093141

You can also dial in using your phone.

Access Code: 224-093-141

United States: +1 (224) 501-3412

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. The meeting agenda will be as follows

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing for DD #66

Consider annexation of lands report for DD #66

9:45 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for DD #66

Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands report for DD #66

10:10 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, set date and time for informational meeting for landowners in DD #81

Lateral 341, consider issuance of Improvement Certificates of Drainage for certificate numbers

494, 495, 496, 497, 498, 499

10:20 a.m. Consider signing contract with LandProz for auction of county farm land in sections 28 and 29,

Garfield Twp, consider signing certification of identity/consent to release form for USDA, FSA

10:30 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider signing contract for

JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD #16 with Reutzel Excavating, Inc.

10:35 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss paint for Vestibule and Courthouse, discuss county cell

phone for maintenance department

10:45 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item