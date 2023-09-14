Local Produce Manager Honored by Hy-Vee with a National Recognition

The Hy-Vee grocery stores regularly honor exemplary customer service and hard work with the Legendary Customer Service Award. Jackie Lunning is the Produce Manager at the Garner Hy-Vee store. When she arrived at work on Thursday morning, family, co-workers, and friends greeted her with the prestigious award. She had no idea what was happening until she was honored by corporate executives.

This is a national award in the grocery chain which involves being nominated by your peers and store managers.

Lucas Glasgow is the Senior Vice President for the Hy-Vee Food Stores. He had initially met Lunning when both the Garner and Forest City stores were transitioned over from Bills Family Foods to Hy-Vee store locations. He was thrilled to give lemming the award.

aKIOW was present to watch the festivities and talk with Lunning about her achievements with Hy-Vee Food stores.