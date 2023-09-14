Linda K. Loux, 71, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Iowa Specialty

Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Belmond United

Methodist Church, 1031 1 st Street Southeast in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Burial will take place in Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Ewing Funeral

Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luicks Lane South

Belmond, IA 50421

641-444-3248