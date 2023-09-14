Obits

Linda K. Loux

Belmond

Linda K. Loux, 71, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Iowa Specialty
Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Belmond United
Methodist Church, 1031 1 st Street Southeast in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.
Burial will take place in Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Ewing Funeral
Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

