AudioCrime & PoliceMediaNews

Algona Officer Dies Apprehending Suspect on a Warrant

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 mins agoLast Updated: September 14, 2023

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says the Algona police officer shot last night has died. DCI assistant director, Mitch Mortvedt, says 33-year-old officer Kevin Cram was trying to arrest a man on a warrant around 8 p-m.

Mortvedt addresses the media on the passing of Officer Kevin Cram.

Cram was taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center, where he died. Mortvedt says Rickey was arrested after a “Blue Alert” was sent out to surrounding law enforcement, indicating a police officer had been shot.

Mortvedt says Cram was a 10-year veteran of the Iowa law enforcement, serving on the Nora Springs Police Department before joining the Algona Police Department in 2023. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says Cram died a hero.

He says Cram murdered by a coward.

Bayens says the hearts of law officers are heavy.

Bayens says they will continue to honor Cram’s legacy by being that beacon of light in their communities.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 mins agoLast Updated: September 14, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button