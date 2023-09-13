Winnebago Announces It’s New Towable, The Access

Winnebago Industries announced its first conventional-class travel trailer, the Access . Like other Winnebago brand travel trailers, the Access features thoughtful quality and innovation.

Adam Christofferson, the Senior General Manager at Winnebago Towables explained that the Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price or MSRP for the Access is $29,600. He believes that this is the right time to roll out the Access.

Christofferson sees a more modern consumer who wants conveniences and not the old, rugged form of camping. He also sees a more frugal consumer.

Winnebago Industries started out as a towable company. They diversified but never really lost sight of their roots. Instead, Christofferson said they continued to improve on the towables they manufactured and offered. This led to the design and manufacturing of the Access which has a number of amenities that Christofferson says, meets the needs of the modern consumer.

Joel Eberlein, General Manager of the Winnebago Towables Division sees this newest model of towables as a perfect fit for their discerning customers’ needs.

The Access is now available at area dealerships.