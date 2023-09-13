Area Rivers are Suffering From the Drought

While most of us are wondering when the next significant storm system will make its way into the area, many are watching their fishing streams significantly dry up. Rivers such as the Winnebago, Shoal Creek, Cedar, and Iowa Rivers are well below their normal levels. National Weather Service in Des Moines Meteorologist Jim Lee explained that there are a number of factors that are going into this.

In some locations along the Winnebago and the Iowa Rivers, one can literally walk across the river.

Lee highlighted that there are concerns for rivers in much of the state where water levels are very low.

If the waters were to freeze at these low levels, the danger posed to aquatic life in some locations would be devasting.

Lee and the National Weather Service are not seeing much change in the patterns that would replenish the rivers and some area lakes.